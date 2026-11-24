An Israeli airstrike ​killed at least three ​Palestinians on Tuesday near ‌a police ​outpost in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, local health officials said. Five ‌other people were wounded in the attack, medics added. There was no immediate Israeli military comment on the attack.

An ‌October 2025 US-backed ceasefire halted major fighting in the shattered ‌territory, but has not stopped Israeli attacks on Gaza or secured Hamas' disarmament. At least 1,600 Palestinians and five Israeli soldiers have been killed ⁠since ​then, according ⁠to respective Palestinian and Israeli tallies.

Israeli troops now control around two-thirds of ⁠Gaza, up from more than half at the time of the ​ceasefire, with Hamas controlling a sliver of territory along ⁠Gaza's coast. Israel's more than two-year-long assault on Gaza has killed tens of ⁠thousands, ​caused a hunger crisis, internally displaced Gaza's entire population and led to assessments of genocide from scholars and ⁠a United Nations inquiry.

Israel has said its actions were in ⁠self-defence after Hamas-led ⁠militants killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages in an October 2023 attack ‌on ‌Israel.