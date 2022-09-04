Man who plunged to death from NYC's iconic 'Jenga' skyscraper identified as CFO of Bed Bath & Beyond

The man who jumped from the 18th floor of the iconic 'Jenga' skyscraper in Manhattan, New York, has been identified as Gustavo Arnal, the Chief Financial Officer of Bed Bath & Beyond, a US-based chain of retail stores, according to multiple media reports. According to police sources, Gustavo Arnal, 52, jumped from the 18th floor of 56 Leonard Street in Manhattan's Tribeca neighbourhood on Friday, reported The New York Post.

Arnal was also an executive vice president for the struggling home goods retailer, Bed Bath & Beyond. The 60-story building is best known for its purposely misaligned apartments stacked atop each other, resembling the popular game Jenga. It is worth noting that the US-based chain Bed Bath & Beyond has recently been facing financial turbulence.

The media portal citing MarketBeat.com said on August 16, Arnal sold 42,513 shares in company stock for a little over a USD 1 million. Arnal joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020 when the firm was already struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He previously worked as the chief financial officer for cosmetics giant Avon based out of London and had a 20-year career in working overseas leading Procter & Gamble.

In 2021, he made more than USD 2.9 million via Bed Bath & Beyond, including USD 775,000 in salary and the rest in stock awards, media said quoting InsiderTrades.com. Shares in the business lost nearly a quarter of their value on Wednesday after the company announced a restructuring that includes store closures, layoffs and a possible stock offering.

In mid-August, shareholder activist Ryan Cohen, the billionaire co-founder of online pet-products retailer Chewy Inc, sold his shares in Bed Bath & Beyond after taking on a 10 pc stake just months before and pledging to make big changes. The "Jenga" Building features 19-foot ceilings, double-height windows, white oak and stone floors, a gas fireplace, a chef's kitchen and three terraces totalling 1,252 square feet with panoramic water and city skyline views. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)