MoS Chauhan hold talks with Russian Deputy Minister for Communications, highlights India's success in digital infrastructure

Union Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan held a bilateral talk with Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation, Bella Cherkesova and highlighted India's success in spreading the digital infrastructure across the country, especially in rural and remote areas. He met the Russian minister on the sidelines of the Plenipotentiary Conference 2022 in Bucharest on Sunday.

"Attended the Inaugural Ceremony of Plenipotentiary Conference of the International Telecommunication Union in Bucharest, Romania," tweeted Devusinh Chauhan. In a statement, MoS Chauhan said that India has indigenously developed the 4G stack and is on the cusp of developing an indigenous 5G stack, adding that the country will be covered with 5G services in a couple of years.

Notably, India has emerged as 2nd largest handset manufacturer in the world under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. Chauhan stated that the Government of India has formed a Technology Innovation Group for the design and development of 6G technology by 2030 and said that there are many areas where Russia and India can collaborate which include the development of 5G use cases, design 6G technology, IoT, M2M, Cyber Security and developing reliable last mile solution, the press release read.

Moreover, the Russian Deputy Minister appreciated the growth of telecom in India and she said that the success story of India in the field of telecom is a great case study for the entire world. The Russian minister showed keen interest in deepening the collaboration with India in the field of advanced telecom technology, security, and developing 5G use cases.

MoS Chauhan also attended a very impressive and colorful inaugural ceremony of the Plenipotentiary Conference 2022, presided over by the Deputy Prime Minister of Romania, the official statement said. (ANI)

