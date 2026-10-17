SC formed panel launches portal for complaints on July 2026 violence at Jantar Mantar, other places outside Delhi

The High Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC), constituted by the Supreme Court of India to investigate all aspects of the incidents of violence at Jantar Mantar and other places outside Delhi in July 2026, has launched a portal to receive complaints, representations and information from affected persons and other stakeholders on Saturday. The portal, http://hpec.nic.in, has been designed in such a manner as to enable due protection to vulnerable witnesses and also to keep the identities confidential and undisclosed, if so wished by the affected persons, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed through a statement.

As per the MHA, the affected persons and other stakeholders are encouraged to access the portal and upload their complaints and representations, making use of the formats as applicable. "The portal is launched for the convenience of the affected people, including the affected police personnel," the MHA mentioned in the communique.

Apart from that, the ministry further said that any person wishing to provide information and suggestions relating to the issues referred to the HPEC under the Orders dated August 18, 2026 and September 10, 2026 may also do so through the portal. Those who wish to submit the complaints, representations and other relevant material physically can do so at the Office of the HPEC at Shiksha Sadan, 17, Rouse Avenue Institutional Area, New Delhi 110002 between 2 pm and 4 pm on all working days. Submissions can also be sent by post at the above address or by email at hpec2026.enquiry[at]nic[dot]in.

The Supreme Court had constituted the HPEC to enquire into all aspects of the incidents relating to violence at Jantar Mantar and at places outside Delhi during the month of July 2026. The HPEC shall examine all issues enumerated in paragraphs 12 and 13 of the Supreme Court’s Order dated August 18, 2026 and paragraph 5(i) of the order dated September 10, 2026.

Priority will be given to matters about the use of pellet guns, targeted violence and harassment of female protestors, and excessive violence and destruction of property occasioned on either side. (ANI)