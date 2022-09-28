Left Menu

17 dead, 3 injured in China restaurant fire

At least 17 people were killed and three sustained injuries as a fire broke out at a restaurant in China's Changchun city on Wednesday, media reports said citing local authorities.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 28-09-2022 15:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

At least 17 people were killed and three sustained injuries as a fire broke out at a restaurant in China's Changchun city on Wednesday, media reports said citing local authorities. At the eatery in the northeastern city of Changchun, at around 12:40 pm, a blaze erupted causing loss of lives, reported Arab News quoting a statement by local government posted on the Weibo social media platform.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out at a high-rise commercial building in China's Hunan province. However, no casualties were reported, as per the China Telecom building where the fire incident occurred, state media CGTN reported.

The commercial building is more than 200 meters tall and is located in Changsha, it added. (ANI)

