Vanlalhuma appointed Indian envoy to Republic of Colombia

Indian envoy to the Slovak Republic, Vanlalhuma has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Colombia, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 17:04 IST
Next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Colombia, Vanlalhuma (File Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian envoy to the Slovak Republic, Vanlalhuma has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Colombia, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Friday. "Shri Vanlalhuma (IFS: 1990), presently Ambassador of India to the Slovak Republic, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Colombia," the MEA statement read.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. Vanlalhuma is an Indian Foreign Service officer of batch 1990. He speaks English, Mizo, and Spanish languages.

He was appointed as the Ambassador of India to the Slovak Republic in January 2019. He served as the Secretary to the Government of Mizoram (Trade, Commerce, Tourism, Art & Culture) from November 2005 to January 2009 and was appointed as the High Commissioner of India, Lilongwe (Malawi) in March 2009 and held the position till June 2013.

Vanlalhuma was appointed as the Joint Secretary (Global Estate Management) and Deputy Director General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations as well as Joint Secretary (Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra) from June 2016 to September 2018, before taking over as the Additional Secretary of Global Estate Management, Ministry of External Affairs from September 2018 to January 2019. Vanlalhuma has also served as the Consul and HOC/Deputy Consul General, Consulate General of India, Sydney and Under Secretary (Americas) and Under Secretary (Foreign Service Institute) in his early career. (ANI)

