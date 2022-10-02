Four militants killed in exchange of fire with Pak Counter Terrorism personnel

Two Pakistan Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel were injured and four persons were killed in an exchange of fire in the Nasirabad district of Balochistan province on Sunday. According to the CTD team, four terrorists were killed in an encounter in Nasirabad's Nootal area.

"The terrorists opened fire at the CTD team and in retaliation, four were killed on the spot, two CTD personnel also sustained injuries." ARY News reported. The CTD said that two of the killed terrorists are residents of Suhbatpur. Further investigation into the matter was underway.

In a similar incident on Saturday, four officials of the CTD were injured and two others whom the officials called "terrorists from a banned outfit" were killed in an exchange of fire in Karachi's Janjal Goth area, a statement issued by the Karachi Police Media Cell said. According to the details, the security forces conducted the operation on intelligence reports of the presence of terrorists in a house in Janjal Goth near Gulshan-e-Maymar, ARY News reported.

As per CTD spokesperson, "A woman and a child were also present in the house during the operation, who remained unhurt and were taken into custody." The injured officers were shifted to Aga Khan Hospital while the bodies were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. However, the condition of two of the CTD officers was said to be critical.

Further investigations were underway and the security forces cordoned off the area and an extra contingent has been called, ARY News reported. In another incident on Saturday, two officials of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's (KMC) fire brigade department were killed while another was injured by unidentified men in Karachi.

Karachi East Zone Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Muquddus Haider said, "A pair of suspects riding a motorbike arrived at the fire brigade office around 2 am, woke up four of the employees and began firing at them. As a result, three KMC officials sustained bullet injuries while the fourth managed to escape." "The police are probing the incident from every possible angle and investigators had invoked terror charges in the first information report," the DIG said. (ANI)

