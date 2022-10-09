Left Menu

First minors sentenced under national security law in Hong Kong

Five people including four minors have been sentenced to up to three years of detention in Hong Kong for advocating the overthrow of the Chinese government, according to media report.

ANI | Updated: 09-10-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 22:58 IST
First minors sentenced under national security law in Hong Kong
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Five people including four minors have been sentenced to up to three years of detention in Hong Kong for advocating the overthrow of the Chinese government, according to a media report. It is to be noted that the national security law has been used in court against teenagers (under their 18s) in Hong Kong for the first time, Hong Kong Free Press reported.

The national security law was imposed in Hong Kong in 2020 that banned protests in the city. The detainees include -- 17-year-old Yuen Ka-him, 16-year-old Wan Chung-wai, 17-year-old Leung Yung-wan, 17-year-old Tseung Chau Ching-yu, and Kwok Man-hei, 19, who appeared before District Judge Kwok Wai-kin for sentencing on Saturday, Hong Kong Free Press reported.

Last month, a 90-year-old former bishop of Hong Kong had gone on trial under the national security law. Known as the "conscience of Hong Kong" among his supporters, Cardinal Joseph Zen, one of Asia's most senior Catholic clerics, was arrested by Hong Kong's national security police in May along with three other leading democracy activists, including Cantopop star Denis Ho, reported CNN.

The charge under the Societies Ordinance, a century-old colonial-era law, carries a fine of up to HKD 10,000 (USD1,274) but not jail time. All have pleaded not guilty. Zen's trial comes at a sensitive time for the Vatican, which is preparing to renew a controversial deal with Beijing over the appointment of bishops in China, reported CNN.

Zen has long advocated for democracy, human rights and religious freedom. He has joined some of the city's most important protests, from the mass rally against national security legislation in 2003 to the "Umbrella Movement" demanding universal suffrage in 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022