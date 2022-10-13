Left Menu

Adarsh Swaika appointed India's new envoy to Kuwait

Dr Adarsh Swaika, a joint secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed India's next Ambassador to Kuwait.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 00:35 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 00:35 IST
Adarsh Swaika has been appointed India's next Ambassador to Kuwait . Image Credit: ANI
Dr Adarsh Swaika, a joint secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed India's next Ambassador to Kuwait. "Dr Adarsh Swaika (IFS: 2002), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the State of Kuwait," an MEA release said.

He is expected to take up his assignment shortly. Avtar Singh, a Director in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to the Republic of Guinea.

"Avtar Singh (YOA: 2006), presently Director in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Guinea," an MEA release said. It said that Singh is expected to take up his assignment shortly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

