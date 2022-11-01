Left Menu

Road accident in Afghanistan's Zabul province leaves at least 30 injured

As many as 30 people were injured after a car collided with a truck in the Zabul province of southern Afghanistan. Road erosion and careless driving are one of the major reasons for traffic accidents in Kabul.

ANI | Updated: 01-11-2022 08:16 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 08:16 IST
Road accident in Afghanistan's Zabul province leaves at least 30 injured
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

As many as 30 people were injured after a car collided with a truck in the Zabul province of southern Afghanistan on Monday. The deadly accident took place on the Kabul-Kandahar highway as a result of a collision of a Mazda car that was related to a wedding ceremony with a truck, Khaama Press reported.

The people wounded in the accident are women and children who were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and some of them are in extremely serious conditions due to fatal injuries. The cause of the accident is still unknown as reckless driving and overspeeding remain the cause of frequent accidents in Afghanistan, mostly.

Moreover, poorly designed roads, road erosions, and disobeying traffic laws have significantly increased the number of traffic accidents and traffic-related fatalities in Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022