4.6 magnitude quake strikes Xizang in southern Tibet

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 jolted the Xizang region on Tuesday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS). According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 19:18:27 IST on Tuesday.

The epicentre, with a depth of 120km was determined to be at 32.83 degrees north latitude and 86.67 degrees east longitude. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 01-11-2022, Lat: 32.83 & Long: 86.67, Depth: 120 Km, Region: Xizang," the NCS tweeted.

No casualties have been reported so far. No damages have been detected as of now. (ANI)

