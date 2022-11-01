Left Menu

4.6 magnitude quake strikes Xizang in southern Tibet

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 jolted the Xizang region on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 01-11-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 22:05 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 jolted the Xizang region on Tuesday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS). According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 19:18:27 IST on Tuesday.

The epicentre, with a depth of 120km was determined to be at 32.83 degrees north latitude and 86.67 degrees east longitude. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 01-11-2022, Lat: 32.83 & Long: 86.67, Depth: 120 Km, Region: Xizang," the NCS tweeted.

No casualties have been reported so far. No damages have been detected as of now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

