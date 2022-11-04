Left Menu

At 7th India Water Week, Israel shares best practices, technologies for water management

To raise awareness about conservation and the usage of water resources in an integrated manner, the 7th India Water Week was organized on Friday in Greater Noida where Israel shared best practices and technologies for the water management.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 14:59 IST
At 7th India Water Week, Israel shares best practices, technologies for water management
Israeli Ambassador to India, Naoir Gilon inagurates Israel pavilion at 7th India Water Week. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To raise awareness about conservation and the usage of water resources in an integrated manner, the 7th India Water Week was organized on Friday in Greater Noida where Israel shared best practices and technologies for the water management. The Embassy of Israel in India participated in the 7th India Water Week, organized at India Expo Centre by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India.

Israel hosted a pavilion during the event in which six Israeli water companies participated from November 1st to 4th, 2022. The pavilion was inaugurated by Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon and Economic Counsellor Natasha Zangin.

"Israel is a leader in the global water sector and managing its water resources in a sustainable manner. We are very happy to share our advanced and cutting-edge water technologies, know-how and expertise with the Indian people, and work closely with all our partners in India as we continue enhancing the strategic partnership between our two nations. Water security has always been one of the most important pillars of our relations," said Gilon. The event provided a platform for discussions and opinions from global-level decision-makers, politicians, researchers, and entrepreneurs.

It facilitated multidisciplinary dialogue in the form of a conference deliberating around the theme of Water Security for Sustainable Development and Equity, which was one of the major components of the event, where Israeli Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM), Ohad Nakash Kaynar and Dr Lior Asaf, Water Attache addressed the audience. India and Israel are celebrating 30 years of full diplomatic relations, and water security is a significant aspect of this partnership.

India is the only country wherein Israel has the position of a Water Attache to help share Israeli best practices and technologies for advancements in India's water management sector. The Governments of India and Israel have an MoU on cooperation in water resource management and development signed in 2016 wherein they have identified various projects under the Indo-Israel cooperation.

Israel is working closely with the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) - Ministry of Jal Shakti, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) - Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and state governments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022