Pakistan Long march paused till Imran Khan recovers; protests to continue

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Saturday urged his followers to continue to protest against three people whom he accused of plotting his assassination, reported Geo News. PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar Friday announced that the PTI would stage a countrywide protest at 5 pm today.

The senior party leader said that he too would join protesters at Liberty Chowk, Lahore. Announcing this on Twitter, Asad Umar said that the PTI would hold protests in all major cities today a day after PTI Chief Imran Khan came under a gun attack - an attempt on his life, reported Geo News.

Imran Khan believes that the bullets were fired at him at the behest of three people including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullahand a top ISI General Maj Gen Faisal. Imran Khan on Friday revealed that he already knew about the looming danger as he broke the silence a day after being shot during an "assassination attempt."

Addressing the PTI supporters from Shaukat Khanum Hospital -- where he is receiving treatment for his injuries -- Khan said: "I had already learned that there was a plan in place to kill me somewhere between Wazirabad and Gujrat." Responding to Khan's allegations, the country's military rejected the statement as "baseless," reported Geo News.

According to a press release by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the "baseless and irresponsible allegations by Chairman PTI against the institution and particularly a senior army officer are absolutely unacceptable and uncalled for." Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Khan wanted to lodge a first information report (FIR) of his choice regarding the attack on him instead of following the law, reported Geo News.

In a statement, Aurangzeb said that police and investigation agencies have been barred from entering the Shaukat Khanum Hospital. The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has taken over the probe into the attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Security sources said that the main accused Naveed was taken to the CTD cell in Chung, where he is being interrogated by the CTD and other agencies, reported Geo News. Sources said that it has also been decided to conduct a polygraph test on the suspect, while a case against the incident will be registered at the CTD or a local police station.

At least 24 people including PTI leaders have been booked in a case for protesting over the assassination attempt on PTI chair Imran Khan. As per the police, the nominated protestors put up resistance against the police and damaged government property.

An FIR of the case stated that the protestors attacked the police and FC personnel with sticks and pelted stones at them, which resulted in the injury of nine FC personnel and five cops, reported Geo News. PTI leader Shibli Faraz says that Imran Khan will be moved to his home within two days.

Faraz said that a complete investigation of the assassination attempt on Khan should take place as it wasn't the act of an individual, reported Geo News. "This was not done by just one person, there is a conspiracy behind it," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)