Earthquake, flood victims stage protests in Gilgit-Baltistan

Protests by flood-affected people in Gilgit-Baltistan continue to escalate as they blamed the authorities for not paying heed to disaster-hit families in the region, according to the vernacular media reports.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 16:06 IST
Protests by flood-affected people in Gilgit-Baltistan continue to escalate as they blamed the authorities for not paying heed to disaster-hit families in the region, according to the vernacular media reports. Amid the lack of aid, the agitators have warned of massive protests and given a deadline of November 25 if the authorities do not look into the situation and pay heed to disaster-hit families in the region.

According to vernacular media reports, the road was opened for traffic after negotiations with Assistant Commissioner after six hours. The protestors claimed that the governments were not fulfilling their promises and 1155 families are forced to live miserable lives as the disasters have already burdened them economically.

The authorities had promised PKR25 thousand as house rent, Rations, and compensation for destroyed houses and lost cattle and livestock, but nothing has been given to them, local media said citing the locals. The 70 thousand population of Rondo has only one lady doctor and one medical office besides no proper medical and health facilities and even children are able to attend schools due to improper facilities.

The mutual interests of Pakistan and China in Gilgit-Baltistan has resulted in the suppression of the locals, provoking sectarian violence and exploitation of natural resources. The belief is that Pakistan has been systematically exploiting Gilgit Baltistan in terms of its resources and giving no share of the profits to the locals. The resentment goes back to decades from when the locals felt that they were ignored, exploited and ill-treated, reported Al Arabiya Post. (ANI)

