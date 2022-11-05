It's time Nepal wakes up to Chinese land grabs, intrusions: Report

Chinese land grabs and interferences into Nepal's territory are often not taken seriously by the Nepalese government which offers Beijing a loophole to keep expanding its expansionist designs in the Himalayas, as per an article written by Siegfried O. Wolf, Director of Research at the South Asia Democratic Forum (SADF). For instance, in 2009, People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops 'crossed over into [an] undefended district and constructed a veterinary centre for livestock'. In a similar instance of encroachment by the Chinese side, in 2017, a survey document issued by the Ministry of Agriculture 'shows that China had encroached 36 hectares of Nepal's territory at 10 places along the northern border,' according to the Nepali daily Himalayan Times.

According to the same report in 2016, China was also found involved in infrastructure inside Nepal. Though such reports often come to light, China has always rejected such claims of encroachments into Nepalese territories. Beijing calls them 'smear campaigns' based on 'completely unfounded rumours.' Nepali officials have often been seen as rejecting claims of Chinese intrusions in their territories however, at the same time they prefer to maintain some "diplomatic silence" on the issue.

The silence was maintained despite who is in power in Nepal. The silence was there under the leadership of a Chinese-friendly communist party in Nepal but also under the guidance of the Nepali Congress, the article reads. Moreover, the article articulates that the border-related tensions between China and Nepal are mostly sidelines by the Nepali government and the country's media. This is in sheer contrast as to how India deals with the border issue it has with China. These issues are widely discussed or even prioritized.

Nepal's political opposition and official proclamations by Kathmandu are also mismatched as the opposition often complains that the ruling government's Common Minimum Programme does not include border issues with China. The disinterest shown by the Nepali government shows its side-lining the Parliament in matters of national importance. This has not only hampered the parliamentary processes but also the freedom of expression.

The weak stance of the Nepali government is leveraged by Beijing and it continues to stride on its expansionist agenda in the Himalayas. Beijing keeps on trying to counter claims regarding its violations of Nepalese territorial integrity. There must be a clear understanding that Kathmandu should have a document to comprehensively communicate the issues unequivocally - in both domestic and international spheres. Another step which Nepal can take is to collaborate with its South Asian neighbours to reach a common approach to challenge Chinese expansionism. (ANI)

