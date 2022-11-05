Left Menu

Tokyo Metropolitan Government develops biodegradable plastic products for environmental conservation

05-11-2022
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

This glossy and beautiful tableware is made up of "Miraiwood" which is also known as "Future Wood." It is a mixture of biodegradable plastic and waste wood that is used in making baseball bats. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government and a local company have jointly developed and executed this project. Tokyo Metropolitan Industrial Technology Research Institute is supporting the private sector's technological advancements.

By conducting tests, research, dissemination, and technical support related to industrial technology, the institute aims at improving lives. In a bid to organise the biodegradable plastic project, it made public recruiting easier. "Ryoka Sangyo" was nominated as a partner. It is a company that develops products for plastic food containers and medical equipment and it has high-quality processing technology.

Moriyuki Tsuji of Ryoka Sangyo said, "Ryoka Sangyo has been making plastic products for more than 50 years. The global trend is decarbonization, so plastic needs to be reduced. We have been developing plastic products for more than 50 years. In addition, we are developing environmental materials. "MIRAIWOOD" (Future Wood) was developed as an environmental material as a joint project with the Tokyo Metropolitan Industrial Technology Research Institute." He said that "Ryoka Sangyo" was a pure plastic manufacturer and in this project, "Ryoka Sangyo" tried to mix 2 materials: biodegradable plastic and natural wood.

"As a result, the wood material rate rose to 51 per cent and the plant-derived rate is 73 per cent. It is admired as a successful completion overcoming the difficulty of technology," Tsuji pointed out. Tsuji also highlighted that "An existing plastic moulding facility can manufacture Miraiwood or Future Wood" products and it is available to "mass produce by mould but is defined as a wooden product."

There are many kinds of tableware containers. Tableware sets of a plate, cup, chopsticks, and spoon are very suitable for camping leisure. The traditional Japanese crafts, lacquerware, and tableware decorated by traditional methods have a beautiful and delicate appearance. In fact, he said that the craftsman collect cut and wasted wood and moulded it with the technique of "MIRAIWOOD" (Future Wood).

"In this way, the craftsman fixes the tableware and cuts it with a knife. We aim to activate the local area by utilising traditional crafts and sustainable waste wood. Administrative leadership and the private sector's cutting edge technology help in realising real Sustainable Development Goals in society." (ANI)

