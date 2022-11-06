Union minister Bhupender Yadav inaugurates India Pavilion at COP 27

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav inaugurated the India Pavilion at the 27th Session of Conference of Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 27) Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday. The Conference of Parties (COP27) is scheduled from November 6-18, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Welcoming the delegates from all the countries to the India Pavilion, Yadav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided a simple solution to the complex climate change problem. He said that India believes that climate action starts from the grassroots, individual level and hence designed the India Pavilion with the theme of LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment. On this occasion, Yadav also felicitated the COP Young Scholars from India who worked towards Positive Climate Change solutions.

"I am confident that, throughout the duration of COP, the India Pavilion will continue to remind the delegates that simple lifestyle and individual practices that are sustainable in nature can help protect Mother Earth," said the Union Environment Minister Yadav. "India looks forward to substantial progress in the discussions related to climate finance. We also look forward to the introduction of new technologies, and new collaborations to facilitate technology transfers," said Yadav.

"Mission LiFE connects the powers of the people for the protection of this earth and teaches them to utilize it in a better way. Mission LiFE makes the fight against climate change democratic in which everyone can contribute according to his or her capacity. Mission LiFE believes that even small efforts can have a huge impact." India is hosting a pavilion with the theme of LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment at COP 27. The Pavilion has been designed to send out the message of LiFE through various audio-visuals, Logo, 3D models, set up, decor and side events.

The guiding thought in the design of the pavilion is that for centuries, Indian civilizations have practised and led sustainable lifestyles. Eco-friendly habits are encoded in the Indian culture. Several practices are rooted in the daily life showing respect for the natural environment. They can prove to be invaluable in our fight against climate change. This deep-seated knowledge on sustainability passed through generations over a thousand years has led Prime Minister Modi into giving the World a Mantra of LiFE - that aim to have a substantial impact on the health and wellbeing of the planet. LiFE movement is India's contribution to handling global climate crisis. The LiFE movement seeks to transform persons into 'pro-planet people', who would adopt sustainable lifestyles in the modern world.

In respect of the Pavilion logo, the colour green which is indicative of Green Earth has been used in gradient shades in the logo. The leaf on the periphery represents nature and icons represent how balance and harmony with nature can be achieved through various initiatives of the Government of India. The central part of the logo represents a balanced nature with the Sun encompassing trees, mountains, water and biodiversity. The slogan has been inspired from the core messaging of Life and the mantra of "May everyone be happy".

Bhupender Yadav also attended the ceremonial opening of COP 27 where Egypt took over the COP Presidency from UK. (ANI)

