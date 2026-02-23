Modi and Palaniswami to Lead Grand NDA Rally in Madurai
K P Munusamy announced a significant rally for the NDA in Madurai featuring Prime Minister Modi and AIADMK's Palaniswami. The event, set for March 1, aims to strengthen the coalition's presence in southern Tamil Nadu before the assembly elections. Key party members convened to finalize the arrangements.
The upcoming political season in Tamil Nadu is set to heat up as senior AIADMK leader K P Munusamy announced a high-profile campaign rally. Scheduled for March 1, the event will feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.
This rally, a strategic display of unity by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is expected to showcase significant coalition strength in Madurai ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections. Munusamy revealed the initiative following a meeting with party functionaries.
Addressing press representatives, Munusamy underscored the collaboration's intention to make the rally grand. The coordination with district administrators aims to ensure seamless execution of this key political event, highlighting the strategic ambitions of the NDA in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
