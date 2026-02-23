Left Menu

Modi's Vision for a 'Viksit Paschim Banga': A Promise of Change and Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the voters of West Bengal, expressing anguish over the state's dire condition and emphasizing the need for change. He criticized the current regime's governance and pledged development, citizenship to refugees, and better security and employment opportunities under a 'Viksit Paschim Banga' vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a heartfelt appeal to the people of West Bengal, highlighting the state's struggles and pledging transformative change. Modi expressed his concern over the purported governance failures under the Mamata Banerjee regime, including inadequate employment opportunities, women's safety, and political appeasement.

Through a pointed open letter, Modi painted a vivid portrait of a state once thriving but now languishing, urging voters to embrace political change. This message carried both criticism of the current leadership and a promise of development akin to other progressing Indian states, urging voters to break free from 'silent suffering.'

Modi's appeal was reinforced by references to Bengal's iconic figures and emphasized restoring the state's lost glory. Promising citizenship through the CAA, enhanced security, and economic growth, Modi's outreach coincides with the BJP's grassroots efforts to galvanize support across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

