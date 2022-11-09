Nepal earthquake: PM Deuba condoles loss of lives, rescue operation underway

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a 6.3 magnitude earthquake. "Expressing my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who died in the earthquake, which was centred in the Khaptad region of Far West. Also, I have instructed the relevant agencies to arrange immediate and proper treatment of the injured and the victims in the relief and rescue in the affected areas," tweeted Deuba.

Meanwhile, a search and rescue operation is underway at the house that collapsed in the Doti district of Nepal after the latest round of earthquake last night killed six people. Nepal Army has also been mobilized to the earthquake-affected areas for a search and rescue operation.

Due to the quake, many houses collapsed and rescue officials, as well as, citizens were seen clearing the debris and looking for survivors. As per the police, the death toll after a house collapse in the Doti district of Nepal after the earthquake last night is now at 6.

Local officials said that three persons were killed after a house collapses in the Doti district of Nepal after the latest round of earthquakes which hit at around 2:12 am. "Identities of casualties yet to be ascertained. At least 1 woman & two children among the deceased," said the officials.

"5 people are injured and have been taken to hospital. Dozens of houses were damaged with landslides at various locations across the district," said Chief District Officer of Doti, Kalpana Shrestha to ANI. An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 occurred in Nepal, Manipur at around 1.57 am on November 9. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground, reported National Center for Seismology.

Strong tremors from the earthquake were also felt in Delhi. Aftershocks were also recorded in other areas of the Indian subcontinent. An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Pithoragarh, at around 6.27 am on Nov 9. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground, added National Center for Seismology.

Earlier in 2015, a high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale struck central Nepal between its capital Kathmandu and the city of Pokhara. It is estimated to have killed 8,964 people and injured close to 22,000 people. The earthquake, known as the Gorkha earthquake, also shook several cities across north India; tremors were also felt in Lahore, Pakistan, Lhasa in Tibet, and Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The recent earthquakes in Nepal have caused unprecedented damage to lives and property and have necessitated the demand for well-framed policy measures to manage such disasters. Nepal suffered its worst recorded earthquake in 1934. It was measured at 8.0 and destroyed the cities of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Patan.

It has been established that the Indian plate is getting subducted under the Eurasian plate at 5 cm a year. This is responsible for the formation and increasing height of young fold mountains of the Himalayas and also makes the region prone to earthquakes. Disasters like quakes can wreak havoc if preparedness is not ample. (ANI)

