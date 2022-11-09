Left Menu

Situation in Libya continues to be of concern to us: India at UNSC

India on Wednesday reiterated that there is no military or armed solution to the issues facing Libya and said that situation in Libya continues to be of concern to New Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 09-11-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 23:54 IST
India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj. . Image Credit: ANI
India on Wednesday reiterated that there is no military or armed solution to Libyan crisis and said that situation in Libya continues to be of concern to New Delhi. During a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting by International Criminal Court on Libya, Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj said, "India is not a signatory to the room statute of the international criminal Court. The referral to the ICC has had no effect in bringing about the association of violence or restoration of stability in Libya. The situation in Libya continues to be of concern to us."

Reiterating India's commitment to supporting Libya, Kamboj further added that it is the need of the hour to send a clear message to the world that violence in any form is condemnable and would undermine the progress achieved since 2020. "We also need to send a clear message that violence in any form is condemnable and would undermine the progress achieved since 2020. The political process in Libya should be fully Libyan-led and Libyan-owned with no imposition or external interference," Kamboj said during the address at UNSC.

In a further statement, the UN representative said "India for its part remains committed to supporting Libya and the Libyan people in their endeavour to seek lasting peace and stability," as she asserted that there is no armed solution to the issues facing Libya. Libya has been suffering violence and unrest ever since the fall of the late leader United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) regime in 2011.

The country has been suffering escalating violence and unrest ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011. The country is currently divided between a government that was appointed by the House of Representatives in March, and the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity that refuses to hand over office except to an elected government.(ANI)

