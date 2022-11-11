7.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Niue pacific island, 7.1 magnitude near Tonga
An earthquake has been reported near Neiafu in Tonga measuring 7.1 on the Ritcher scale. It occurred 207 km (128.6 miles) east south-east of Neiafu, the United States Geological Survey said.
An earthquake of 7.5 magnitude on the Ritcher scale occurred 241km West of Alofi, capital of pacific island of Niue on Friday evening, according to the National Center for Seismology. The earthquake occurred at around 4:19 pm IST.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:7.5, Occurred on 11-11-2022, 16:18:43 IST, Lat: -19.27 and Long: -172.21, Depth: 10 km, Location: 241km W of Alofi, Niue," National Center for Seismology tweeted. Meanwhile, another earthquake has been reported near Neiafu in Tonga measuring 7.1 on the Ritcher scale. It occurred 207 km (128.6 miles) east south-east of Neiafu, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.1 - 207 km ESE of Neiafu, Tonga , USGS tweeted" According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC), a tsunami advisory was issued for American Samoa. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
