Imran Khan says next Pak army chief's appointment should be on merit

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former Prime Minister Imran khan reiterated that the criteria for the next army chief's appointment should be based on "merit," according to Geo News. During the PTI's long march, Imran Khan via video link said, "Whoever fits the merit, should be appointed the army chief."

Criticising Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for consulting Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Khan said that he went to a house "made of stolen money" to meet a "convict" in London, Geo News reported. "This man [Nawaz Sharif] was reported to have killed hundreds of people in police encounters. They are going to decide on the next army chief. No one, in a developed country, can imagine something like this."

He further said that Nawaz Sharif will select those persons only who will hide his crimes. He added that the "debacle" taking place in London is not happening to strengthen institutions. "Nawaz Sharif always brings up the man who is beneficial for him," Khan said referring to the appointment's decision, reported Geo News.

Slamming the Sharif brothers' governance in the past, the former premier said, "They have tried to bribe judges. It's part of their history. They don't let the judiciary function. They have destroyed the police. Since the start, they have been trying to either buy or scare." Earlier, he said that Pakistan needs the "rule of law" as the "big dacoits and thieves" strike deals with authorities to save themselves.

"The man who is weak (status wise) rots in jails for committing small felonies, while big thieves get what they want," Khan told his supporters in Gujrat. Earlier, on Thursday, PTI resumed its march to the capital Thursday after the protest procession was interrupted last week, following an assassination bid on the party leader Imran Khan.

The march was led by PTI's senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi. "The journey of real Azadi March has started again from Wazirabad. Our commitment is firm and our spirits are high. The hard work of our soldiers and the sacrifice of our martyrs will definitely pay off. Come on guys! Inshallah Chairman Imran Khan himself will lead this convoy from Rawalpindi," former Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi tweeted.

Imran Khan was shot in the legs on November 3, six days into the protest march. On Wednesday, he accused a senior army officer, Major General Faisal Naseer, of being behind the attempt on his life. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)