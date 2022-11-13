Left Menu

MoS Meenakashi Lekhi addresses 'largest ever yoga festival' in Central America

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Lekhi stated that the yoga festival was organized by Indian Embassy in Guatemala with the participation of more than 2500 people in Guatemala city.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 16:36 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi addressed the "largest ever yoga festival" in Central America. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Lekhi stated that the yoga festival was organized by the Indian Embassy in Guatemala with the participation of more than 2500 people in Guatemala city. Lekhi expressed happiness to witness increasing awareness about Indian culture and yoga in Central America. Meenakashi Lekhi tweeted, "Delighted to address the largest ever yoga festival in Central America organized by @IndiaInGuate with the participation of more than 2500 yoga lovers in Guatemala City. Happy to see growing awareness of Indian culture and yoga in Central America, especially in Guatemala."

Meanwhile, Indian Embassy in Guatemala tweeted, "The largest ever yoga festival in Central America #IndiainGuate organized the largest ever, first of its kind yoga festival in Guatemala with participation of more than 2500 people including military personnel, school students and women from the interior of Guatemala." Every year, the International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated on June 21. This year, the 8th edition of the International Day of Yoga was organised in India and across the globe on the theme of 'Yoga for Humanity. The theme 'Yoga for Humanity' showcased the key role played by Yoga during the COVID-19 pandemic in promoting physical and emotional well-being.

Notably, the first International Day of Yoga was celebrated on June 21 in 2015. The International Day of Yoga aims to create awareness regarding the benefits of practising yoga across the world. The IDY resolution of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) came in December 2014 at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi for the first time presented the proposal of observing the International Day of Yoga during his address at the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly. (ANI)

