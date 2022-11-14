"In our LiFEtime" campaign launched by India at COP 27, Sharm El-Sheikh

National Museum of Natural History (NMNH), under the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), jointly launched the "In Our LiFEtime" campaign to encourage youth between the ages of 18 to 23 years to become message bearers of sustainable lifestyles. This campaign envisions recognizing youth from around the world taking climate action initiatives that resonate with the concept of LiFE. This was launched in a side event at the India Pavilion at COP 27, Sharm El-Sheikh.

Addressing the gathering at the India Pavilion at COP 27, Bhupender Yadav said, "One of the key stakeholders is the youth of today. Developing an understanding of the LiFE among the younger generations is essential for fostering responsible consumption patterns and influencing the lifestyle choices of the generations to come to make them Pro-Planet-People." "The campaign gives a global call for ideas from youth across the world who are passionate about living environmentally conscious lives. The youth will be encouraged to submit their climate actions that contribute to lifestyles for the environment within their capacity, which are sustainable and scalable, and serve as good practices that can be shared globally" Yadav said.

Bhupender Yadav further said that across several regions in India, there are many examples where our youth have demonstrated a strong will to carry forward the centuries-old traditions where their daily lifestyles have been respecting, preserving and nurturing the environment. "The young people are adept at popularising new habits; embracing technologies and are best placed to contribute to the fight against climate change. The youth need to make low-carbon career choices and adopt such lifestyles as a part of their everyday life" he added.

Union Minister said that I strongly feel that youth should be encouraged to take an active part in the decision-making at local, national and global levels. They can actively support initiatives that will lead to the passage of far-reaching legislation. "In Our LiFEtime campaign is a great way to encourage youth to become the ambassadors of sustainable lifestyle practices and grow into leaders that lead the way in biodiversity conservation and natural resource management," Bhupendra Yadav said

He further said that The campaign will involve more youth in the conversation about climate change, adaptation and mitigation, and provide them with a platform to share their concerns, issues and solutions with the leaders of the world. " It will amplify the voices of the youth who are increasingly climate-conscious and provide recognition to young climate champions" he added

Union Minister Yadav Said that I look forward to hearing about the climate action journey and stories of change brought about by young people from around the world, and I hope that they inspire their families, communities, and citizens across the globe to become active participants in our journey towards net zero." (ANI)

