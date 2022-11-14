Pakistan: Chaman border closed for 'indefinite period' due to clashes between Pak-Afghan forces

The Pak-Afghan border at Chaman has been closed for an indefinite period after an armed man opened fire from the Afghan side and killed one Pakistani soldier on Sunday. The incident left two security personnel injured and ended up in the closure of the border between the two countries at Chaman, Dawn reported quoting official sources.

Following the incident, both sides exchanged fire for more than one hour and the trade between the two countries got suspended, including the Afghan transit trade. "A man crossed into the Pakistani side at Friendship Gate from the Afghan border and opened fire at the security personnel posted at the gate, resulting in the martyrdom of one soldier and injuring two others," Chaman Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Zehri said while confirming the border closure for an indefinite period of time, according to Dawn.

"The Afghan personnel opened fire on Pakistani forces which retaliated and the firing continued for some time," he added further. Dawn reported citing officials that Pakistani authorities had enhanced security arrangements at the border, as nobody was allowed to cross the border after the shooting.

Due to the closure of the Afghan-Pak border at Chaman, a large number of trucks carrying Afghan transit trade goods and containers carrying import and export goods were stranded on both sides. Border clashes between Kabul and Islamabad have been on the rise for a long and Kabul has long accused Pakistan of providing a safe haven to anti-social elements. The border spat between the two countries has only added to the rise in gun attacks and explosions in the region. (ANI)

