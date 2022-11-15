EU imposes fresh sanctions on Iran over protest crackdown

The European Union (EU) has imposed additional sanctions on Iran, targeting 29 individuals and three organizations over the use of force against those protesting over the death of Mahsa Amini. "The EU strongly condemns the unacceptable violent crackdown of protesters. We stand with the Iranian people and support their right to protest peacefully and voice their demands and views freely. We are today imposing additional sanctions on those responsible for the suppression of the Iranian protestors," UN foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on Monday.

The death of the 22-year-old Iranian woman made international headlines in October and triggered fierce protests across Iran, killing scores of people. The measures imposed today consist of a travel ban and an asset freeze. In addition, EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to the listed individuals and entities.

The Iran human rights sanctions also include a ban on exports to Iran of equipment that might be used against protestors. The list of those subject to EU restrictive measures in the context of the existing Iran human rights sanctions regime now comprises a total of 126 individuals and 11 entities. The EU had already issued sanctions against those believed to be responsible for Amini's death: Iran's Morality Police and two of its key figures, Mohammad Rostami and Hajahmad Mirzaei.

On Monday, the EU announced fresh sanctions, which include travel bans and asset freezes on 29 Iranian individuals and three entities. The list includes the four members of the squad that arbitrarily arrested Amini, the provincial heads of the Iranian Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) and of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), as well as Brigadier General Kiyumars Heidari, the commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Forces.

The EU has also designated Iranian state television broadcaster Press TV responsible for producing and broadcasting the forced confessions of detainees and listed Vahid Mohammad Naser Majid, head of the Iranian Cyber Police. The EU also designated Iran's Minister of Interior Ahmad Vahidi, who is also in charge of the LEF. (ANI)

