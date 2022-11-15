India's talent, technology, innovation, industry have created a global identity: PM Modi in Bali

In his address to the Indian community in Bali, PM Modi highlighted how Indians are making a mark the world over as India's talent, technology, innovation and industry have created a global identity. The Prime Minister said that India is progressing rapidly and that one out of every 10 unicorns worldwide is built in India.

"India's talent, technology, innovation and industry have created a global identity. One out of every 10 unicorns worldwide is built in India," PM Modi said in his address in Bali on Tuesday. "PM @narendramodi interacted and addressed a gathering of Indian diaspora and friends of India in Bali, Indonesia. He highlighted the close cultural and civilisational linkages and the role of the diaspora in deepening our vibrant ties," the official spokesperson of MEA, Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

Hailing India's rapid progress and its 75-year-old long development journey, PM Modi said there is a lot that India can give to Indonesia as he recalled how India has become the world's fastest-growing large economy to being number one in global fintech. "Indians are making a mark world over. From Indian CEOs for global majors to being the world's fastest-growing large economy to being number 1 in global fintech - India is progressing rapidly," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also underlined how India has opened more than 320 million bank accounts, calling it a number more than the population of the US. "Since 2014, we have opened more than 320 million bank accounts. More than the population of USA," PM Modi said adding that new India is developing with speed and scale.

Not only in terms of economy but India has also progressed in manufacturing vaccines and medicines during the pandemic and has emerged as self-sufficient over time. India is also spearheading the global movement towards holistic health and is helping the global community to understand the importance of wellness and health.

"Through Yoga we are helping the world understand the importance of health and wellness," PM Modi said. "Under Ayushman Bharat, today India is providing free treatment of up to Rs5 lakh annually to more Indians than the total population of the European Union and the USA," he added while addressing the Indian diaspora in Bali, Indonesia.

PM Modi, who arrived in Bali on Monday, said, "Over the past century, the Second World War wreaked havoc in the world. After that, the leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it's our turn. The onus of creating a new world order for the post-Covid period lies on our shoulders. The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world." Referring to India as the "holy land of Buddha and Gandhi" PM Modi said that he is confident that the next year when G20 meets they will all agree to convey a strong message of peace to the world.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, PM Modi met various world leaders. He met World Bank President David Malpass in Bali. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister's Office said, "A fruitful discussion with @WorldBank President, Mr. @DavidMalpassWBG at the Bali @g20org Summit.'

Earlier, PM met his United Kingdom counterpart Rishi Sunak after assuming office for the first time. "Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @RishiSunak in conversation during the first day of the @g20org Summit in Bali," PM Modi's Office said in a tweet.

The 17th edition of the G20 Summit will extensively focus on key issues of global concern under the theme of 'Recover Together, Recover Stronger'. Indonesia's President will hand over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali summit. India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022. PM Modi will extend personal invitations to G20 members and other invitees at the G20 summit scheduled to be held in India in 2023. (ANI)

