On the margins of G20 Summit, PM Modi discusses global economy with world leaders

On the sidelines of G20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US President Joe Biden and Indonesian President Joko Widodo and exchanged views on the development agenda for the global economy. "PM @narendramodi, President @jokowi and @POTUS @JoeBiden meet on #G20Indonesia margins. Working with Leaders to shape the priorities and development agenda for the global economy," the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted on Tuesday.

Furthermore, PM Modi also welcomed support for India's G20 Presidency and expressed views on focus areas of the G20. PM Modi also met with his Netherlands counterpart Mark Rutte during the ongoing G20 Summit in Bali, calling it an excellent interaction.

"Excellent interaction with @MinPres Mark Rutte during the @g20org Summit," PM Modi wrote on Twitter. He also met the President of Senegal, Macky Sall and exchanged views on boosting India-Senegal ties. Moreover, PM Modi also interacted with the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva and Indian-American economist Gita Gopinath, the IMF's Deputy managing director.

Insightful deliberations with President @Macky_Sall on boosting India-Senegal ties and deepening cooperation with Africa. @PR_Senegal PM Narendra Modi also met his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

"With my friend President @EmmanuelMacron during the @g20org Summit earlier today," the Prime Minister tweeted. WHO Chief and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also briefly interacted on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali.

Sharing a picture of his meeting with PM Modi on Twitter, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "Thank you #India Prime Minister @narendramodi for your collaboration with @WHO on hosting and building the global traditional health centre. Together for #HealthForAll!" The 17th edition of the G20 Summit will focus on key global concern issues under the theme 'Recover Together, Recover Stronger.'

Earlier today, PM Modi addressed the G20 working session on Food and Energy Security, reiterated India's long-standing position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy in Ukraine, and said "We have to find a way to return to the path of the ceasefire" in Kyiv. "I have repeatedly said that we have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine," PM said.

Referring to India as the "holy land of Buddha and Gandhi" PM Modi said that he is confident that the next year when G20 meets they will all agree to convey a strong message of peace to the world. (ANI)

