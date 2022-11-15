G20 Summit: PM Modi, Biden review India-US strategic partnership in Bali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden expressed satisfaction about the close cooperation between India and US in new groupings such as the Quad, I2U2 and reviewed India-US strategic partnership on the margins of G20 Summit in Bali on Tuesday. Both sides discussed close cooperation in future-oriented sectors like critical and emerging technologies, advanced computing, and artificial intelligence, an official statement by Prime Minister's office read.

The two leaders also exchanged dialogue on topical global and regional developments. As per the official statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked US President Joe Biden for his constant support for strengthening the India-US partnership and expressed confidence that both countries would continue to maintain close coordination during India's G-20 Presidency.

Indonesia's President will hand over G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali summit. India will officially assume the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022. PM Modi will extend personal invitations to G20 members and other invitees at the G20 summit scheduled to be held in India in 2023.

The 17th edition of the G20 Summit will extensively focus on key issues of global concern under the theme of 'Recover Together, Recover Stronger'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Tuesday also shared a warm hug as the G20 Summit began in Bali.

"PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @JoeBideninteract during the @g20org Summit in Bali. G20 working session on Food and Energy Security," PrimeMinister's Office tweeted. Earlier today, PM Modi was greeted by Indonesia's President Joko Widodo at the venue. Upon his arrival in Bali on Sunday night, PM Modi received a traditional welcome.

"Grateful to the Indian community for the warm welcome in Bali!" the Prime Minister tweeted. (ANI)

