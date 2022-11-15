India will give voice to other developing countries during G20 presidency: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated that during India's Presidency of G20, New Delhi will give voice to other developing countries. PM Modi affirmed that India would give voice to other developing countries during its Presidency, and emphasized G-20's role in assisting vulnerable countries; supporting inclusive development, strengthening economic security and global supply chains; developing improved and innovative financing models for multilateral financial institutions; providing solutions to challenges like climate change, pandemics, economic fragility, reducing poverty and achieving SDGs; and leveraging public and private financing to close the infrastructure gap, read the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

PM Modi met with US President Joe Biden and Indonesian President, Joko Widodo on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Bali and affirmed that G-20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, and underlined the importance of G-20 continuing to demonstrate its capacity to bring together major economies, to overcome global challenges. "G-20 is working together to restore sustainable and inclusive growth in our economies and beyond, tackle the ongoing climate, energy, and food crises, strengthen global health architecture and promote technological transformation," said the release.

PM Modi thanked President Widodo and President Biden for their commitment to supporting G-20's work under India's Presidency. India will be assuming the G20 year-long presidency from 1st December 2022 to 30th November 2023.

Meanwhile, PM Modi reviewed the continuing deepening of India - US strategic partnership including cooperation in future-oriented sectors like critical and emerging technologies, advanced computing, artificial intelligence, etc. during his meeting with Biden. They expressed satisfaction about the close cooperation between India and US in new groupings such as the Quad, I2U2, etc, added the release.

The two leaders discussed topical global and regional developments. PM Modi thanked President Biden for his constant support for strengthening the India-US partnership. He expressed confidence that both countries would continue to maintain close coordination during India's G-20 Presidency.

President Biden met today with Prime Minister Modi of India and President Widodo of Indonesia on the margins of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali to reaffirm their shared commitment to the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation, read Biden's readout. President Biden congratulated President Widodo for Indonesia's leadership to galvanize countries around the world to launch the Financial Intermediary Fund (FIF) for Pandemic PPR hosted by the World Bank (Pandemic Fund) to address gaps in pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response.

At the meeting, President Biden said the United States will continue to support the G20's global leadership for developing improved and innovative financing models for multilateral financial institutions to provide solutions to challenges like climate change, pandemics, economic fragility, reducing poverty and achieving SDGs, and to support inclusive development, strengthen economic security and global supply chains. PM Modi also addressed and interacted with over 800 members of the Indian diaspora and Friends of India in Bali, Indonesia. The vibrant and diverse crowd had gathered from all over Indonesia.

During his address, Prime Minister highlighted the close cultural and civilizational linkages between India and Indonesia. He referred to the age-old tradition of "Bali Jatra" to highlight the enduring cultural and trade connect between the two countries. He also highlighted the commonalities between India and Indonesia in various sectors, added the Prime Minister's Office press release. He appreciated the community members for enhancing the stature and prestige of India abroad through hard work and dedication to their adopted motherland. He also spoke about the positive trajectory of the India-Indonesia relationship, and the crucial role played by Indian community members in its strengthening.

PM Modi highlighted India's growth story, its achievements and the tremendous strides that India is making in various fields such as - digital technology, finance, health, telecom and space, read the PMO release. He also mentioned that India's roadmap for development includes the political and economic aspirations of the world and the vision of self-reliant India embodies the spirit of global good.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister invited the community members and friends of India to attend the next Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention which will be held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh from January 8 to 10, 2023 and the kite festival which will be held in Gujarat later on. (ANI)

