Work should not be big, but sincere, says Padma Shri awardee Udayana on PM Modi's recognition in Bali

Padma Shri awardee Agus Indra Udayana expressed elation over PM Modi's recognition of him in Bali where the Prime Minister was addressing the Indian diaspora on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Tuesday. The Padma Shri awardee said that he draws a lot of inspiration from the Indian Prime Minister's work and felt emotional when he took his name not once, but thrice during the event.

"Modiji is a real leader. I get a lot of inspiration from him. It was a very emotional feeling for me when he took my name thrice for the good work I have done. I learnt that the work should not be big, but sincere," Udayana told ANI. The Indian community gathered from all over Indonesia to greet PM Modi who is in Bali, Indonesia to attend G20 Summit.

"After so many days, we have been finally able to see Modi ji and now wherever we will go, we can proudly say that we are from India," Vidya Mirpuri told ANI, who came from Jakarta to attend the event in Bali. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed and interacted with over 800 members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India in Bali on Tuesday.

During his address, Prime Minister highlighted the close cultural and civilizational linkages between India and Indonesia and referred to the age-old tradition of "Bali Jatra" to highlight the enduring cultural and trade connection between the two countries, according to an official statement of the Prime Minister's office. The Prime Minister also highlighted the commonalities between India and Indonesia in various sectors during his address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the community members for enhancing the stature and prestige of India abroad through hard work and dedication to their adopted motherland. Moreover, he also spoke about the positive trajectory of the India-Indonesia relationship, and the crucial role played by Indian community members in its strengthening. (ANI)

