G20 Summit: PM Modi, Rishi Sunak discuss collaboration in trade, defence, security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak on Wednesday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali and the discussions touched on important sectors of collaboration such as trade, mobility, defence and security. This was the first meeting between the two leaders. Rishi Sunak became the Prime Minister of the UK last month. PM Modi congratulated him on assuming office.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the state of the wide-ranging India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and progress on the Roadmap 2030 for Future Relations, an MEA release said. The two leaders appreciated the importance of working together in bilateral and multilateral forums including G20 and the Commonwealth.

"Discussions touched upon important sectors of collaboration such as trade, mobility, defence and security," the release said. Rishi Sunak is the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

India and the United Kingdom have a multi-dimensional strategic partnership. PM Modi had bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of G20 summit including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden. (ANI)

