PM Modi, UK PM Rishi Sunak announce launch of Young Professionals Scheme for graduates at G20 Summit in Bali

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis in a video message on Wednesday said that PM Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the launch of the young professional scheme at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia where both the leaders met each other for the first time. The Young Professionals Scheme will allow graduates aged between 18-30 to get a two-year visa to study in each other's countries and help the youth understand the culture of one another.

Taking to Twitter, Alex Ellis said, "2 PMs agreed @g20org Summit open the Young Professionals Scheme to allow more of and 18-30-year-old graduates to experience all that each country has to offer. #LivingBridge" In his video message, the British High Commissioner further said that this is the first time the UK has done this with a visa-national country like India.

He further added that more details about both the British scheme and the Indian scheme would be revealed in the coming weeks as he called it an great opportunity. "More details to follow in coming weeks both about the British scheme and the Indian scheme," Alex Ellis added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak on Wednesday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali and their discussions also touched on important sectors of collaboration such as trade, mobility, defence and security. The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the state of the wide-ranging India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and progress on the Roadmap 2030 for Future Relations, according to an official statement of the Ministry of External Affairs.

The two leaders appreciated the importance of working together in bilateral and multilateral forums including G20 and the Commonwealth. Rishi Sunak is the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. India and the United Kingdom have a multi-dimensional strategic partnership.

PM Modi had bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden. (ANI)

