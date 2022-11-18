Left Menu

Khadi's Global popularity attracts foreign ambassadors to Khadi India Pavilion at IITF

Khadi's soaring global popularity grabbed the attention of the Thailand Ambassador to India, Pattarat Hongtong, and Oman Ambassador to India Issa Alshibani who visited the Khadi India Pavilion at the 41st India International Trade Fair-2022. Ambassadors lauded the global popularity of Khadi and clicked selfies with the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 23:36 IST
Khadi's Global popularity attracts foreign ambassadors. (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
Khadi's soaring global popularity grabbed the attention of the Thailand Ambassador to India, Pattarat Hongtong, and Oman Ambassador to India Issa Alshibani who visited the Khadi India Pavilion at the 41st India International Trade Fair-2022, on Friday. Ambassadors lauded the global popularity of Khadi and clicked selfies with the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the selfie point in the Khadi pavilion, according to an official statement of the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises.

He was received by Sanjeev Poswal, Director (Publicity), Khadi and Village Industries Commission. Both Ambassadors appreciated the sheer variety of products at the Khadi India Pavilion and the exquisite craftsmanship of Khadi artisans. According to an official statement, the ambassadors saw the live demonstration of yarn spinning on a charkha, clay pottery, Incense sticks (Agarbatti) and handmade paper making. At the same time, he also visited several other stalls displaying the finest handcrafted Khadi fabric, readymade garments, handmade jewellery, herbal health care products and a wide range of village industry products.

"I congratulate Khadi and Village Industries Commission for setting up such a grand Khadi India pavilion at IITF that has given Khadi artisans a big platform to sell their products. Khadi strikes a special chord between India and Thailand and the two countries would work out ways to come together in promoting Khadi across the world," the Thai Ambassador said. Sanjay Seth, MP, Ranchi visited the Khadi Pavilion and, clicked a selfie with the portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Selfie Point, the press release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

