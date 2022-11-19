Left Menu

Imran Khan under fire for politicising Pakistan Army Chief appointment process

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan was criticised for his controversial statements and for politicising the new army chief appointment

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 15:11 IST
Imran Khan under fire for politicising Pakistan Army Chief appointment process
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Ahead of a formal announcement next week on the next Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan, former president of the Pakistan People's Party Asif Ali Zardari has blamed the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan for baselessly politicizing the appointment process. ARY News reported that Zardari said in a statement that the reputation of the institution will be damaged by politicizing the COAS appointment process.

He added that the image of Defence institutions would be damaged because of this political controversy around the appointment process. According to ARY News Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Quaid Nawaz Sharif, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal's supremo Maulana Fazalur Rehman and Zardari had previously had a telephonic conversation to hold any recommendations regarding the CAOS appointment.

Defence Minister of Pakistan Khawaja Asif has announced that the process of CAOS appointment will start on November 21 and the new army chief will be final by November 29. The same day, the current army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure is set to end. Amidst all the political confusion surrounding the CAOS appointment scenario, Gen. Bajwa is not ready for his tenure extension, according to ARY News.

Before this, the former prime minister who is also chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan has been criticised by the ruling party for his statements that the new army chief must be appointed based on merit, instead of the traditional procedure. As per past practice, the defence minister recommends five army personnel to the prime minister after which the PM sends a name for the final appointment to the president of Pakistan to be appointed as the CAOS.

Imran Khan had on November 16 alleged that the current PM Shabaz Sharif had violated the country's Official Secrecy Act by consulting his elder brother Nawaz Sharif on the new COAS appointment. The Lahore high court also rejected a plea for appointing the next CAOS base on seniority. The court, however, observed that such a matter should be heard by a full court and suggested the petitioner approach the Supreme Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
3
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark
4
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022