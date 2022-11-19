Taliban, Pakistani military clash along Durand Line
An armed clash has occurred between the forces of the Taliban movement and the Pakistani military at the Afghan-Pakistani border.
- Country:
- Afghanistan
An armed clash has occurred between the forces of the Taliban movement and the Pakistani military at the Afghan-Pakistani border, the TOLONews broadcaster reported on Saturday. The report said that the incident took place in the Afghan province of Paktia, along the Durand Line, which forms the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, a delimitation unrecognized by Kabul.
Last week, a border clash between two sides at the Spin Boldak-Chaman crossing left one Pakistani border guard dead, Gandhara news outlet reported. The Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing is approximately 100 km southeast of Kandahar city, Afghanistan, and about 100 km northwest of Quetta, Pakistan.
The clash took place early on Sunday and resulted in the closure of the crossing, according to media reports. Scores of people travel through the crossing daily, making it the key trading point. The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August last year, triggering the collapse of the US-backed government and accelerating Washington's troop pullout.
In September of that year, the group set up a new government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund. Mohammad Akhund served as the foreign minister during previous Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Quetta
- Mohammad
- Pakistani
- Kabul
- Washington
- Taliban
- Kandahar
- Afghanistan
- Afghan
- Pakistan
ALSO READ
Washington court temporarily blocks Albertsons' $4 bln dividend payment
Washington state court temporarily blocks Albertsons' $4 bln dividend payout
UN calls on Taliban to release women's rights activists
U.S. privately asks Ukraine to show Russia it's open to talks -Washington Post
WRAPUP 1-U.S. urges Ukraine to be open to talks with Russia-Washington Post