Taliban, Pakistani military clash along Durand Line

An armed clash has occurred between the forces of the Taliban movement and the Pakistani military at the Afghan-Pakistani border.

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 22:57 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

An armed clash has occurred between the forces of the Taliban movement and the Pakistani military at the Afghan-Pakistani border, the TOLONews broadcaster reported on Saturday. The report said that the incident took place in the Afghan province of Paktia, along the Durand Line, which forms the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, a delimitation unrecognized by Kabul.

Last week, a border clash between two sides at the Spin Boldak-Chaman crossing left one Pakistani border guard dead, Gandhara news outlet reported. The Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing is approximately 100 km southeast of Kandahar city, Afghanistan, and about 100 km northwest of Quetta, Pakistan.

The clash took place early on Sunday and resulted in the closure of the crossing, according to media reports. Scores of people travel through the crossing daily, making it the key trading point. The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August last year, triggering the collapse of the US-backed government and accelerating Washington's troop pullout.

In September of that year, the group set up a new government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund. Mohammad Akhund served as the foreign minister during previous Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

