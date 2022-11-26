Left Menu

Yamaha Motor reveals about 'Safety Vision' of its bikes

Yamaha's history goes back to the year 1955 when the firm released its first bike 'YA-1'. The bike was designed in a way to keep the passengers safe, give a smooth ride and easy application of breaks by the riders.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 13:45 IST
Yamaha Motor reveals about 'Safety Vision' of its bikes
Yamaha Motor reveals about 'Safety Vision' of its bikes. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Motorbike giant Yamaha Motor has recently announced its "Raising safety declaration". President of Yamaha Motors, Yoshihiro Hidaka gave details about the "Safety Vision" of the firm. Yamaha's history goes back to the year 1955 when the firm released its first bike 'YA-1'. The bike was designed in a way to keep the passengers safe, give a smooth ride and easy application of breaks by the riders.

It is this spirit of safety in Yamaha Motors that is being carried forward to the present day as well. Yoshihiro Hidaka, the President of Yamaha Motors, said, "A motorbike is a vehicle in which the rider controls the movement of the vehicle body using the rider's entire body. Therefore, to prevent accidents, man and machine must work together exactly like the two wheels of a car. Yamaha Motor is committed to enhancing the relationship between people and machines by growing together to realize a safe society. Based on the safety of "technology," "skill," and "connection," we aim to work together with our customers to create an accident-free society by providing the joy and excitement that users get from being able to enhance their abilities while having fun."

Aiming zero traffic accidents of motorbike Yamaha Motor continuously investigates technology support for safe riding. Heiji Maruyama, Yamaha Motors said, "Brake assist system using millimetre wave is a progressive safety system. When a biker has access to another car at a dangerously close distance, the motorbike controls to make an additional brake. This system is a world-first. The rider's intention and operation are the highest priority, and the system provides support when it is judged ineffective."

Connected cars and communication systems between motorbikes and other cars and motorbikes using radio waves is progressive technology. Running cars and motorbikes communicate with each other to notify dangerous situations too close, hidden car access. Motor bike's stable running assist system is supportive of low-speed running motorbikes to keep balance and stable running.

Maruyama further added, "This system is still in the research and development stage. We aim to further evolve the system in the future and commercialize an assist function that can stably perform avoidance operations such as running, turning, and stopping when, for example, an accident is caused and an avoidance operation is urgently needed." Education on safe running is developed dynamically. Running data- speed, cornering, break timing- are monitored and fed back to the rider to learn more about safe driving.

Yamaha motors consider the safety of its passengers a priority and make sure that all its motor vehicles are easy and safe to ride. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24; China reports new daily record COVID cases, curbs tighten across country and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022