Indian Constitution Day observed in UAE

Ambassador of India to UAE, Sunjay Sudhir on Saturday was joined by more than 2000 Indians in the UAE in reading the Preamble to the Constitution on Constitution Day. The participants included students, the youngest being four years old, teachers, parents, and representatives from all communities in UAE. Ambassador highlighted the importance of the Constitution Day and called on Indians to re-affirm and recommit themselves to the values, and principles enshrined in the Constitution of India. He also paid tributes to the makers of the Indian Constitution and the efforts of the Constituent Assembly.

Speaking at the Constitution Day event in New Delhi, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud Saturday said India's liberation from colonial rule and the drafting of the Constitution were simultaneous projects. "The prolonged struggle for independence culminated with the demise of the colonial reign, and the birth of an independent nation governed by self-rule," the Chief Justice of India said. "Our Constitution is a social contract entered into between those who are in power, historically, and those who are oppressed and sought to change the power hegemony and choose to govern themselves," CJI Chandrachud said.

Constitution Day also known as 'Samvidhan Divas', is celebrated on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India on November 26, 1949. A unique feature of the Indian Constitution, the cornerstone of India's democracy, is that every law made by the parliament can be subjected to interpretation by the Supreme Court. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Constitution Day program in the Supreme Court said that the day is celebrated to commemorate the Constitution's adoption by the Constituent Assembly in 1949 and launched various initiatives under the e-court project.

PM Modi highlighted the contributions of countless individuals from the Legislature, Judiciary, and Executive in the last 70 decades of the journey of development and expansion of the Indian Constitution and thanked them on behalf of the entire nation on this special occasion. The Prime Minister reminded us that, in the current global scenario, the world is looking at India amidst its growing economy and international image with hope. He said that defying all the initial apprehension about its stability, India is moving ahead with full force and taking pride in its diversity.

He credited the Constitution for this success. Continuing further, the Prime Minister referred to the first three words of the Preamble, 'We the People, and said, 'We the people is a call, trust, and an oath. This spirit of the constitution is the spirit of India, which has been the mother of democracy in the world", he said. "In the modern time, the Constitution has embraced all the cultural and moral emotions of the nation." PM Modi also expressed happiness stating that as the Mother of Democracy, the country is strengthening the ideals of the constitution and pro-people policies are empowering the poor and women of the country. He informed that laws are being made easier and accessible for the common citizens and the Judiciary is taking many steps to ensure timely justice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)