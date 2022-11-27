Left Menu

Quake of magnitude 5.0 strikes Severo-Kurilsk town in Russia

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolted Severo-Kurilsk town in Russia on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The depth of the earthquake was 67.8 Km below the ground.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolted Severo-Kurilsk town in Russia on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). As per the USGS, the depth of the earthquake was 67.8 Km below the ground at around 00:14:06 (UTC+05:30).

The epicentre was determined to be at 49.401°N degrees south latitude and 155.606°E degrees west longitude. No casualties have been reported so far.

In the northern Kuril Islands of Sakhalin Oblast, Russia, Severo-Kurilsk is a town and the administrative hub of the Severo-Kurilsky District. (ANI)

