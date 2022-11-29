US: Two Indian students drown in Missouri lake

Two Indian nationals, who were pursuing higher studies in the US state of Missouri, died over the weekend, as one tried to save another from drowning. The incident took place during the festive weekend at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, The Kansas City Star reported citing authorities.

The two deceased were identified Sunday Uthej Kunta, 24, and Shiva Kelligari, 25, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol said one of the men was swimming in the lake when he went beneath the water and did not resurface. According to local media reports, the other man then dived into the water to try and help the man who was struggling.

Both students reportedly hailed from the state of Telangana and were enrolled in master's programs at one of the state universities. Taking to Twitter, Telangana minister K T Rama Rao said, "I have already asked my team @KTRoffice to assist the family in getting the mortal remains back asap."

In a separate incident in neighboring Canada, a 20-year-old Indian-origin student was killed last week after he was struck by a truck driver in midtown Toronto. Toronto Star reported that the family of Kartik Saini said they have "lost everything" after the 20-year-old, an international student from India, was killed on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)