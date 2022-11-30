Left Menu

Super Junior confirms to make comeback in December with 11th full album

Keep on Going," has confirmed to make their comeback in December.

ANI | Updated: 30-11-2022 07:16 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 07:16 IST
Super Junior confirms to make comeback in December with 11th full album
(Photo: Label SJ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], November 30 (ANI/Global Economic): Super Junior will make comeback on December 15 with their 11th full-length album Vol. 2. Super Junior will release their 11th full-length album Vol.2 "The Road: Celebration" on December 15 on various online music sites around the world.

Super Junior, which released the 11th full-length album Vol.1 "The Road: Keep on Going," has confirmed to make their comeback in December.

At 11 am on the 28th, the first teaser image was released on Super Junior's official SNS to announce the release date and album name. Super Junior's members are smiling in the photo that captures the year-end atmosphere. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022