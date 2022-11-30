Left Menu

Cash assistance to Afghanistan from international community jacks up to USD 1.673bn

In order to assist the Afghans in need, the Central Bank of Afghanistan on Tuesday announced that cash assistance of USD 40 million has arrived in Kabul, taking the total amount of humanitarian aid from the international community to the war-torn country to USD 1.673 billion, Khaama Press reported.

ANI | Updated: 30-11-2022 07:22 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 07:22 IST
Cash assistance to Afghanistan from international community jacks up to USD 1.673bn
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

In order to assist the Afghans in need, the Central Bank of Afghanistan on Tuesday announced that cash assistance of USD 40 million has arrived in Kabul, taking the total amount of humanitarian aid from the international community to the war-torn country to USD 1.673 billion, Khaama Press reported. These cash assistance packages have reportedly been deposited in a bank in Kabul, the Afghan capital, as part of humanitarian relief to the nation, claims the Central Bank of Afghanistan, better known as Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB).

Since the Taliban seized power in Kabul last year, 18 packages of USD 40 million and more than 30 packages of USD 32 million apiece of cash assistance have been given to Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported citing the DAB records. Despite the cash assistance, Afghanistan's poverty, malnutrition, and unemployment rates are still at their peak in the country. Natural catastrophes have made the situation even worse for Afghans, who are now facing one of the greatest humanitarian crises in history.

The Biden administration has reportedly avoided looking into queries regarding USD 1.1 billion in humanitarian aid used "to support the Afghan people since the Taliban's takeover," claims SIGAR, a watchdog notorious for harsh criticism of excessive US funding in Afghanistan. Time and again, the residents of Kabul stated that they needed employment possibilities to stabilise their economic condition because humanitarian aid alone could not improve their circumstances.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 last year, causing the US-backed government to step down. Later in September, the outfit announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan. The country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis following the Taliban takeover. The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022