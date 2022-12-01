Left Menu

'Not sure if there is any agreement as such': MEA on sanctions-hit Russia sending list of items to India for supply

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that there was no agreement with Russia regarding Moscow sending a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery, including parts for cars, aircraft, and trains to India.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said there was no agreement with Russia on Moscow sending a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery, including parts for cars, aircraft, and trains to India. Addressing mediapersons in his weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "I am not sure if there is any agreement as such. I am not sure if there is an agreement as such or if even such items have been supplied. This is a regular feature and nothing more should be read into it."

However, he added, "We have regular engagement with Russia on how to expand trade, how to expand it and this has been going on for many years. From time to time both sides indicate areas of interest and priority that they may be looking at and I would urge that nothing more should be read into this." As per a Reuters report, sanctions-squeezed Russia sent a list of items to India that runs to nearly 14 pages, including car engine parts like pistons, oil pumps, and ignition coils. There is also demand for bumpers, seatbelts and infotainment systems.

Western sanctions have crippled supplies of some crucial products to Russia. Airlines are experiencing an acute shortage of parts because almost all planes are of foreign-make. Car parts are also in demand, with global automakers leaving the market.

A source in Russia's car sales industry said the trade ministry had sent a list of car parts needed to corresponding ministries and state agencies in other countries, including India, reported Reuters. Also on the list were raw materials to produce paper, paper bags, and consumer packaging and materials and equipment to produce textiles including yarns and dyes, according to the document reviewed by Reuters.

Russian makers of metals such as nickel and palladium giant Nornickel (GMKN.MM) have said western sanctions and self-sanctioning by some suppliers have made it difficult for industrial companies to obtain imported equipment, spare parts, materials and technologies in 2022, posing a challenge to their development programmes. The list includes nearly 200 metallurgy items, reported Reuters. Speaking about India reducing the Russia-West divide, Bagchi said, "If we can be of assistance, we will be."

As the Russia-Ukraine war has dominated the world's top diplomatic stage, India strongly called for the need to end the war through dialogue and diplomacy and has refused to take sides with the West. Speaking about, India's presidency of G20, Bagchi said, "Today is the first day of our presidency and to mark it, numerous activities have been planned. Some of them have already taken place. We had a special University Connect event which virtually brought together students from 75 universities across the country."

Bagchi began his MEA weekly presser by wearing a badge of G20 as India's Presidency begins. "Taking this people's participation concept further, the Hornbill Festival in Kohima features a special focus on G20. 100 monuments, including some UNESCO World Heritage Sites, are being specially illuminated today & citizens have been invited to join a selfie campaign," he said.

The MEA spokesperson also said that G20 needs to speak with one voice, particularly on important issues that are affecting the world, regarding the Ukraine conflict. "Russia is a member of the G20 and hence we would expect them to be participating in these processes (G20). I would not be able to say anything further. The grouping needs to speak with one voice, particularly on important issues that are affecting the world," said Bagchi. (ANI)

