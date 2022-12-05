Left Menu

Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude jolts Solomon Islands

An earthquake measuring a magnitude of 5.7 was felt in the Solomon Islands

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 18:49 IST
Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude jolts Solomon Islands
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 was felt in the Solomon Islands on Monday. The earthquake's epicentre was 80 kms southeast of Lata, an island in the Solomon Islands, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

As per the USGS, the earthquake epicentre was located at 11.327° South latitude and 166.204°East longitude with a depth of 93 kms. The timing of the earthquake in Lata was 11:05:08 (UTC+05:30). No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

