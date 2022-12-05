Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude jolts Solomon Islands
An earthquake measuring a magnitude of 5.7 was felt in the Solomon Islands
- Solomon Islands
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 was felt in the Solomon Islands on Monday. The earthquake's epicentre was 80 kms southeast of Lata, an island in the Solomon Islands, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
As per the USGS, the earthquake epicentre was located at 11.327° South latitude and 166.204°East longitude with a depth of 93 kms. The timing of the earthquake in Lata was 11:05:08 (UTC+05:30). No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)
