Explosion rocks money exchange market of Afghanistan's Jalalabad city

An explosion rocked Afghanistan's Jalalabad on Tuesday, TOLOnews reported citing the eyewitnesses. The blast took place in the money exchange market of the fifth largest city of Afghanistan, Jalalabad during the afternoon hours.

However, no local security officials have commented on the incident. "An explosion occurred in the money exchange market of Jalalabad city this afternoon, eyewitnesses said. An official of the provincial hospital, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they have received nine wounded people so far," TOLOnews tweeted.

Nine wounded patients have been brought to the provincial hospital thus far, according to an official who spoke on the record under the condition of anonymity, the Afghan news agency reported. More details are awaited.

Notably, this is the second blast in Afghanistan that took place in a day. The blast took place at the Seyed Abad intersection in the third district of Mazar-Sharif city. Last week, the UN Security Council (UNSC) condemned the attack on a religious school in Afghanistan that resulted in the killing of at least 20 students and wounding dozens of others.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attack on innocent students and children at the religious school in Aybak, in the Samangan province, on 30 November," the UNSC statement said on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)