Tibetan leader Sangay highlights China's rights abuses during launch of Japanese Parliament group

Former Sikyong or political leader of the Central Tibetan Administration Lobsang Sangay highlighted China's human rights abuses in Tibet, East Turkestan, and Southern Mongolia at the official launch of Japan's new parliamentary group in Tokyo, an official statement of the Asia Society said on Tuesday. "During the event, he called on the Parliamentary Coalition to Investigate and Take Action on Human Rights Violations by the People's Republic of China and the Chinese Communist Party," the statement read.

The event of the Asia Society emphasized the importance of taking action against Human Rights Violations by the CCP in Tibet and other regions. Additionally, Lobsang Sangay used this occasion to network with prominent world figures including the Minister of Digital Affairs for the Government of Japan, Taro Kono, Former Australian Prime Minister, Kevin Rudd, and James Griffin, the Minister of Environment for Australia.

The Tibetan leader connected with leaders from 21 countries including over 50 Parliamentarians, on how this initiative is a milestone for human rights defenders around the world. Darjeeling-born Lobsang Sangay thanked Japanese Parliamentarians who came together for this important initiative, the official release by Asia Society read. (ANI)

