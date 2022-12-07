Left Menu

Pakistani soldier killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in gun attack

A Pakistani soldier was killed in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a gun attack, Dawn reported citing the Police on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 22:40 IST
Pakistani soldier killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in gun attack
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistani soldier and his son were killed in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a gun attack, Dawn reported citing the police on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Janikhel town of Bannu district. The victim has been identified as Rehman Zaman, 45 who was shot by the assailants along with his son who was 18 years old.

According to the police officials, the attackers reportedly took the soldier's head away with them. According to the locals, who were cited by Dawn, the attackers hung the victim's head from a tree in the Bachki market area, where it was discovered by tribesmen early in the morning and reported to the police.

The police shifted the bodies to the district headquarters hospital in Bannu city for medico-legal formalities. A case has been registered against unknown assailants at the Janikhel police station and the investigation is underway, as per Dawn. The first half of July this year witnessed the worst situation in the past eight years. Apart from target killings by the armed attackers, a number of police stations, posts and vans have been attacked with grenades in the last several months.

Observing the rising incidents of attacks on police and other security officials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistani authorities have strengthened security at all check-posts and relieved the personnel responsible for security lapses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022