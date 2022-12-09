People in Sindh raise pro-freedom slogans to mark Sindhi Cultural Day

A large number of people in Karachi city of Pakistan's Sindh province raised pro-freedom slogans to raise demand for Sindhudesh as they celebrated the Sindhi Cultural Day. Cultural Day rally was organized from Shahrah Faisal Karachi to Karachi Press Club by Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) Karachi Division.

Slogans were also raised for the removal of illegal refugees in Sindh and the recovery and freedom of Sindhi and Baloch national workers. Loyalty to the historical homeland of Sindhudesh, love, and devotion to national culture was also demonstrated by the participants.

On this occasion, the central chairman of Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement, Sohail Abro, Vice Chairman Zubair Sindhi, General Secretary Ghulam Hussain Shabrani, Amar Azadi, Sodhu Sindhi, Hafeez Deshi, Parh Sindhu messages were read to the workers and the Sindhi nation. JSFM Chairman Sohail Abaro and other central leaders in the message given to the Sindhi people said that on the one hand, the leader of Sindh Sain GM Syed said that the national workers who follow Halali are giving their face to this state's cruelty and barbarity operation, on other hand Blocker Sindhis from Afghanistan, Waziristan, and illegal immigrants have started massacring Sindhis and occupying their cities and resources to convert them into a minority.

JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro and other central leaders further said that the process of abducting political workers by Pakistani forces and the masked officers of its intelligence secret agencies has intensified every day by breaking into houses and violating the sanctity of home. The leadership of JSFM will record its political protest of strong condemnation in front of international human rights organizations and civilized countries including India.

JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro and other central leaders in their message congratulated the Sindhi nation on National Unity and Cultural Day. They said, "the JSFM leadership is watching the whole situation of Sindh. They continued to do extra-judicial murders, looting and forced disappearances of national workers, but on the day when the Sindhi nation is liberated, on that day the Sindhi nation will surely take into account each and every cruelty and barbarism committed by the Pakistani state in of independent Sindh". JSFM Chairman Shohail Abro, Zubair Sindhi, Ghulam Hussain Shabrani, Amr Azadi, Sodhu Sindhi, Hafeez Desi, Parh Sindhu appealed to international organizations and civilized countries on Sindh Cultural Unity Day to take notice of illegal immigrants in Sindh who have come from Waziristan and Afghanistan, the peaceful land of Sindh is being occupied with the help of the Pakistani state with the massacre of Sindhis with its terrorist activities and the youth of Sindh are suppress who love their country and their land.

The international community must come forward in protecting those who are lost due to these forced abductions and must take notice of this whole cruelty and brutality and help in ending the restlessness and fear that has been created in Pakistan-occupied Sindh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)