Left Menu

House of Commons of Canada rises up, recognising Sindhi language

House of Commons of Canada rose up to recognize the Sindhi language and has stressed upon Canadian mission in Pakistan to build Sindhi language websites to remove the barriers to communication between his government and the Sindhi people in their native towns and the native land.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2022 09:07 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 09:07 IST
House of Commons of Canada rises up, recognising Sindhi language
Canadian MP Jeremy Patzer (Photo Credit: Jeremy Patzer Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

House of Commons of Canada rose up to recognize the Sindhi language and has stressed upon Canadian mission in Pakistan to build Sindhi language websites to remove the barriers to communication between his government and the Sindhi people at their native towns and the native land. This was emphasized by Canadian MP Jeremy Patzer in the House of Commons in Ottawa.

"Today, I rose in the House to recognize the Sindhi language. Canada can take a small, but important step to preserve it abroad. Doing so would strengthen the relationship between Canada and the Sindhi peoples in Sindh, as well as other regions of Pakistan and the diaspora," Jeremy Patzer tweeted on December 9. He also honored Sufi Laghari and Mir Muzafar Talpur of the Sindhi Foundation in the House of Commons. Sindhi Foundation is a Washington-based Human Rights body for the rights of Sindhis in present Pakistan.

Calling upon his fellow MPs to accord a standing ovation to both of them in recognition of Sindhi as one of the ancient languages of the world "and, worth preserving today," he stated. "Sindhi is recognised as an official language of the province of Sindh in Pakistan. It is not recognized as regional language by Canadian Consulate at Karachi, nor by the High Commission in Islamabad. The lack of recognition of the prominent regional language is resulting in a barrier of communication between the Canadian Consulate and High Commission and the Sindhi people. This needs to be changed. The Sindhi people deserve consular services in their own tongue," he emphasised.

Jeremy Patzer, a conservative MP elected from Cypress Hill, has called upon Canadian Consulate Karachi and High Commission Islamabad to continue to recognize Sindhi as official language and to provide services to the people in Sindhi language." Paying tribute to the Sindhi language he concluded, "Sindhi is a rich and beautiful language. It is ought to be preserved." He thanked the house by pronouncing the Sindhi word 'mehrbani' as he concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; 'It's dead out here': China's slow exit from zero-COVID and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022